EQS-DD: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16.02.2024
BP p.l.c.





BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kate Thomson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the BP Individual Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  Nil
Volume(s)  69,169

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
69,169

Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
 
Nil (market value £332,529.97)
e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kate Thomson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Group Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  Nil
Volume(s)  93,377
 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
93,377

Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
 
Nil (market value £448,909.93)
e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kate Thomson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
 
 
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the bp Restricted Share Plan II, after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  Nil
Volume(s)  25,060

 
d) Aggregated information
 
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
 
25,060

Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
 
Nil (market value £120,475.95)
 
e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan, following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  Nil
Volume(s)  6,382

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
6,382
 
Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
 
Nil (market value £30,681.47)
e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Julia Emanuele
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the bp Restricted Share Plan II, after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s)  Nil
Volume(s)  12,793

 
d) Aggregated information
-      Volume
 
-      Price
 
-      Total		  
12,793

Nil consideration (market value £4.8075)
 
Nil (market value £61,502.35)
e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2024
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

 

Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom



 
