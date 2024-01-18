18.01.2024 18:38:10

EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Craig Johnstone, Exercise against Cash Settlement (Share Performance Plan)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2024 / 18:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Craig
Last name(s): Johnstone

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Exercise against Cash Settlement (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.49 EUR 51611.51 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.49 EUR 51611.51 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
