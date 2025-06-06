EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 48.26 EUR 6,949.44 EUR 48.28 EUR 2,896.80 EUR 48.24 EUR 22,528.08 EUR 48.30 EUR 4,298.70 EUR 48.26 EUR 2,895.60 EUR 48.22 EUR 14,224.90 EUR 48.26 EUR 18,049.24 EUR 48.20 EUR 32,004.80 EUR 48.18 EUR 34,159.62 EUR 48.14 EUR 32,350.08 EUR 48.16 EUR 56,491.68 EUR 48.10 EUR 45,887.40 EUR 48.12 EUR 26,706.60 EUR 48.30 EUR 2,898.00 EUR 48.32 EUR 7,392.96 EUR 48.30 EUR 2,656.50 EUR 48.30 EUR 54,482.40 EUR 48.28 EUR 20,905.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 48.2011 EUR 387,778.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

