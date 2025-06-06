FUCHS Aktie

FUCHS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

06.06.2025 14:51:24

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.26 EUR 6,949.44 EUR
48.28 EUR 2,896.80 EUR
48.24 EUR 22,528.08 EUR
48.30 EUR 4,298.70 EUR
48.26 EUR 2,895.60 EUR
48.22 EUR 14,224.90 EUR
48.26 EUR 18,049.24 EUR
48.20 EUR 32,004.80 EUR
48.18 EUR 34,159.62 EUR
48.14 EUR 32,350.08 EUR
48.16 EUR 56,491.68 EUR
48.10 EUR 45,887.40 EUR
48.12 EUR 26,706.60 EUR
48.30 EUR 2,898.00 EUR
48.32 EUR 7,392.96 EUR
48.30 EUR 2,656.50 EUR
48.30 EUR 54,482.40 EUR
48.28 EUR 20,905.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.2011 EUR 387,778.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




99232  06.06.2025 CET/CEST





