EQS-News: AUTO1 Group raises inventory financing capacity to EUR 1.6 billion to power continued growth

AUTO1 Group raises inventory financing capacity to EUR 1.6 billion to power continued growth



04.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, December 4, 2025 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars, today announced the successful upsizing and extension of its inventory asset-backed securitisations. This upsizing enables the Group to finance up to EUR 1.6 billion in used car inventory, further supporting AUTO1 Group’s ambitious growth plans across Europe.

Key highlights of the transaction:

AUTO1 Group’s bank group has grown from six to thirteen leading banks, positioning the company strongly for future inventory financing needs. Improved financing terms: The transaction includes reduced interest margins and improved economic conditions.

The transaction includes reduced interest margins and improved economic conditions. Revolving period extended to November 2027.

The total inventory financing capacity of EUR 1.6 billion comprises up to EUR 1.3 billion of senior notes from the company’s enlarged bank group augmented by up to EUR 0.3 billion of junior notes by AUTO1 Group. This represents an increase of 45% in financing capacity. In addition to the upsizing, the revolving period of the financing has been extended to November 2027.

Philip Reicherstorfer, VP Treasury, IR & Captive Finance of AUTO1 Group: “With upsizing our inventory financing we are strongly positioned for the anticipated business growth in 2026. We thank our banking partners for their ongoing support, which enables us to provide great services and a broad selection of cars to our AUTO1.com partner dealers and Autohero customers.”

Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the main inventory backed facility, while BNP Paribas acted as lead arranger for the Italian facility. AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hogan Lovells advised the lenders.

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 6,300 people at the end of 2024, generated revenue of EUR 6.3 billion and sold 690,000 cars in 2024. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com