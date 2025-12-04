AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
|
04.12.2025 09:00:03
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group raises inventory financing capacity to EUR 1.6 billion to power continued growth
|
EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUTO1 Group raises inventory financing capacity to EUR 1.6 billion to power continued growth
Berlin, December 4, 2025 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars, today announced the successful upsizing and extension of its inventory asset-backed securitisations. This upsizing enables the Group to finance up to EUR 1.6 billion in used car inventory, further supporting AUTO1 Group’s ambitious growth plans across Europe.
Key highlights of the transaction:
The total inventory financing capacity of EUR 1.6 billion comprises up to EUR 1.3 billion of senior notes from the company’s enlarged bank group augmented by up to EUR 0.3 billion of junior notes by AUTO1 Group. This represents an increase of 45% in financing capacity. In addition to the upsizing, the revolving period of the financing has been extended to November 2027.
Philip Reicherstorfer, VP Treasury, IR & Captive Finance of AUTO1 Group: “With upsizing our inventory financing we are strongly positioned for the anticipated business growth in 2026. We thank our banking partners for their ongoing support, which enables us to provide great services and a broad selection of cars to our AUTO1.com partner dealers and Autohero customers.”
Credit Agricole CIB acted as lead arranger for the main inventory backed facility, while BNP Paribas acted as lead arranger for the Italian facility. AUTO1 Group was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hogan Lovells advised the lenders.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 6,300 people at the end of 2024, generated revenue of EUR 6.3 billion and sold 690,000 cars in 2024. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
04.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@auto1-group.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2239908
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2239908 04.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!