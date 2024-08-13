EQS-News: CANCOM: CANCOM Group holds its own in a challenging market environment

|
Munich, Germany, 13 August 2024 - CANCOM Group closes the first half of 2024 with growth in the relevant key financial figures. Revenue increased by 29.1 percent to € 835.3 million in the first half of the year (prior year: € 647.0 million). The gross profit reached € 339.2 million, 38.3 percent higher than the prior year's figure of € 245.2 million. EBITDA of € 55.5 million (prior year: € 41.6 million) and EBITA of € 28.7 million (prior year: € 18.9 million) also increased significantly. Due to a significant contribution from the CANCOM Austria Group, the International business segment developed very positively, while the Germany business segment declined slightly.
"In the second quarter, the development of the year to date continued as expected. While the CANCOM Group recorded significant growth due to acquisitions, the operating business was characterised by a continued reluctance to invest on the part of our small and medium-sized customers in the private and public sectors," comments Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, on the past quarter. "On the other hand, our customers have growing requirements to operate their IT infrastructures securely and efficiently. In the medium term, this will lead to a renewal of IT infrastructures among customers and increase demand for services in our strategic focus areas of Security & Networking, Modern Workplace, Data Centre & Cloud, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI).”
Significant improvement in cash flow from operating activities
International business segment positive, Germany business segment at a low level as expected
Executive Board confirms forecast for the financial year 2024
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.
The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.5 billion euros in 2023. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
