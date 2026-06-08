Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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08.06.2026 14:15:23
EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful cancellation of treasury shares and capital decrease
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EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful cancellation of treasury shares and capital decrease
Leverkusen, June 8, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today successfully executed the previously announced cancellation of treasury shares and the corresponding decrease in share capital. As disclosed in the ad hoc announcement of April 8, 2026, a total of 540,000 no-par bearer shares were cancelled. This corresponds to approximately 3.05% of the company’s previous share capital. As a result, the share capital of Elmos Semiconductor SE was reduced by 540,000.00 Euro from 17,700,000.00 Euro to 17,160,000.00 Euro. Following the cancellation, Elmos currently holds 3,747 treasury shares, representing 0.02% of the company’s new share capital.
Due to the decrease in share capital, the voting rights of existing shareholders may increase on a pro rata basis. As a result, reporting thresholds under Section 33 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) may be exceeded, particularly in the case of anchor shareholders. Corresponding voting rights notifications will be published separately, if necessary.
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About Elmos
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08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2339086
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2339086 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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