Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

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WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

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08.06.2026 14:15:23

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful cancellation of treasury shares and capital decrease

EQS-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful cancellation of treasury shares and capital decrease

08.06.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Successful cancellation of treasury shares and capital decrease

Leverkusen, June 8, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today successfully executed the previously announced cancellation of treasury shares and the corresponding decrease in share capital. As disclosed in the ad hoc announcement of April 8, 2026, a total of 540,000 no-par bearer shares were cancelled. This corresponds to approximately 3.05% of the company’s previous share capital. As a result, the share capital of Elmos Semiconductor SE was reduced by 540,000.00 Euro from 17,700,000.00 Euro to 17,160,000.00 Euro. Following the cancellation, Elmos currently holds 3,747 treasury shares, representing 0.02% of the company’s new share capital.

Due to the decrease in share capital, the voting rights of existing shareholders may increase on a pro rata basis. As a result, reporting thresholds under Section 33 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) may be exceeded, particularly in the case of anchor shareholders. Corresponding voting rights notifications will be published separately, if necessary.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

Note
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.


08.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2339086

 
End of News EQS News Service

2339086  08.06.2026 CET/CEST

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