EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG Business Results: Continued Growth – Passenger numbers, revenue and profit all up again in Q1-3/2025

EQS-News: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Flughafen Wien AG Business Results: Continued Growth – Passenger numbers, revenue and profit all up again in Q1-3/2025



18.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Flughafen Wien AG Business Results: Continued Growth – Passenger numbers, revenue, and profit all up again in Q1–Q3 2025

Passenger volume growth in Q1-3/2025: 32.9 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (+4.0%), 24.6 million passengers at Vienna Airport (+1.9%)

Strong financial performance in Q1-3/2025: Revenue +6.7% to € 845.5 million, EBITDA +2.4% to € 377.1 million and EBIT +3.8% to € 278.8 million

Improvement of the Group net profit by 4.2% to € 215.7 million

Significant increase in investment to around € 300 million – new hotel with 510 rooms to open around the turn of the year

Growing traffic in October 2025: 4.1 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (+6.7%) and 3.1 million passengers at Vienna Airport (+3.7%)

Passenger outlook and financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged

“2025 will also bring growth and positive financial figures despite noticeable cost increases and pressure on productivity – 2026 will be a challenging year, hence the efficiency improvement and cost reduction programme – multi-year investment programme to be continued”

“Our company continued to grow and achieve positive economic results in the first three quarters of 2025, with a 6.7% increase in revenue and a 4.2% increase in net income. However, the noticeable cost increases are putting pressure on productivity, which is why an efficiency and cost reduction programme is necessary for the challenging year 2026, as well as in response to the reduction in airport charges by up to 4.6% and passenger declines in the low-cost sector. Regardless of this, Vienna Airport is continuing its multi-year investment programme: In 2025 alone, we will invest around EUR 300 million in the Vienna and Malta airport locations, thereby strengthening value creation in the entire region. The new hotel with 510 rooms will commence operations around the turn of the year,” states Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Vienna Airport.

“Good passenger growth in Vienna, strong growth in Malta and Kosice – 2025 forecast on track from today's perspective – Vienna Airport is Europe's most punctual airport in its category”

“It will be a good year for Flughafen Wien AG in terms of passenger volumes. We registered 24.6 million passengers in Vienna (+1.9%) and 32.9 million (+4.0%) in the entire Group in the first three quarters of this year. Growth also continued in the month of October with our international strategic investments showing particularly strong growth: Malta with +16.7% passenger growth, Kosice with +15.7% and Vienna with +3.7% more passengers. At present, flight traffic to the Asia and Pacific region is developing particularly well thanks to the launch or resumption of flight service by Scoot, ANA, and Hainan Airlines. Despite capacity reductions on the part of Ryanair and Wizz Air, we are cautiously optimistic about the future. For example, Austrian Airlines has announced additional capacities for the 2026 summer flight schedule, SAS has returned to Vienna Airport and Condor is increasing its frequencies to Frankfurt. We stand out to our customers above all for our high quality of service: At present, we are the most punctual airport in Europe in our category (30+ million passengers), and starting in 2027, the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion will enable us to provide passengers with a new and high-quality stay at the airport, featuring new shopping and restaurant offerings, comfortable lounges, state-of-the-art security checkpoints and much more,” says Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

January to September 2025: 24.6 million passengers at Vienna Airport

In the period Q1-3/2025, total passenger volume increased in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) compared to the first three quarters of 2024. Passenger traffic in the Group climbed 4.0% year-on-year to 32,880,875 travellers. Vienna Airport registered a rise in the number of passengers it handled to 24,572,482 (+1.9%). The number of flight movements (take-offs and landings) increased to 181,597 (+2.4%) in the period January to September 2025. The average seat load factor in the first three quarters of the year equalled 80.2%, comprising a decline of 0.8%p from the prior-year period. Cargo volume (air cargo and trucking) showed an increase to 233,233 tonnes (+7.8% YoY). Malta Airport reported a significant increase in passenger traffic to 7,639,400 travellers (+10.8%) in Q1-3/2025. Kosice Airport handled a total of 668,993, implying a rise of 9.7% from the prior-year period.

Q1-3/2025: Revenue increase to € 845.5 million (+6.7%) and improvement in the Group net profit for the period to € 215.7 million (+4.2%)

In Q1-3/2025, the Flughafen Wien Group generated revenue of € 845.5 million, comprising a year-on-year increase of 6.7% from the previous level of € 792.5 million in Q1-3/2024. Increasing cost pressure, especially rising personnel expenses, negatively impacted the profitability of the Flughafen Wien Group in the period under review. EBITDA rose to € 377.1 million compared to the prior-year level (Q1-3/2024: € 368.1 million), whereas EBIT climbed to € 278.8 million (Q1-3/2024: € 268.7 million). The EBITDA margin fell by 1.9 percentage points to 44.6% (Q1–3/2024: 46.5%). The Group net profit before non-controlling interests was up to € 215.7 million in Q1-3/2025 (Q1-3/2024: € 207.0 million). The positive continuation of the financial result is mainly attributable to the solid passenger growth as well as the good development of non-aviation business areas. The cash flow from operating activities fell to € 268.0 million (Q1-3/2024: € 322.1 million) due to higher income tax payments.

Revenue and earnings development of all segments

Q1-3/2025 revenue of the Airport Segment climbed from the prior-year period to € 403.7 million, whereas segment EBIT improved to € 126.1 million. The Handling and Security Services Segment registered a revenue increase to € 147.3 million compared to Q1-3/2024, featuring a positive segment EBIT of € 8.4 million. This segment also includes the security services of VIAS as well as the handling services provided by Vienna Aircraft Handling (VAH) and Vienna Passenger Handling Services (VPHS). The Retail & Properties Segment reported a rise in revenue in Q1-3/2025 to € 160.3 million. EBIT of this segment rose year-on-year to € 72.1 million. Revenue of the Malta Segment in the first three quarters of 2025 was up to € 118.5 million compared to the prior-year period and segment EBIT equalled € 62.7 million.

Capital expenditure

A total of € 199.5 million was invested in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment as well as investment property or advance payments in the first nine months of 2025 (Q1-3/2024: € 131.0 million). The largest investment project at Vienna Airport entailed expenditures of € 95.6 million for the Terminal 3 Southern Expansion project. A total of € 42.2 million was invested at Malta Airport in the first three quarters of 2025.

Forecast for passenger development in 2025: about 42 million passengers expected in the Flughafen Wien Group and approx. 32 million at Vienna Airport

The passenger outlook for 2025 remains unchanged. About 32 million travellers are expected at Vienna Airport in the entire year 2025, whereas passenger traffic in the Flughafen Wien Group (including the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) will likely equal approx. 42 million travellers.

Financial guidance for 2025

The Flughafen Wien Group continues to expect total Group revenue to equal approx. € 1.08 billion by the end of the year, as well as EBITDA amounting to approx. € 440 million and a Group net profit for the year before non-controlling interests of about € 230 million. Total investments of approx. € 300 million are anticipated in the year 2025. The current passenger and financial guidance assume that there will not be any further adverse geopolitical effects or massive restrictions on flight traffic.

Traffic development in October 2025

Flughafen Wien Group: 4.1 million passengers in October 2025

In October 2025, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a rise in passenger traffic to 4,093,506 travellers (+6.7% vs. October 2024).

Vienna Airport: 3.1 million passengers in October 2025

Passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the month of October 2025 totalled 3,064,591 passengers (+3.7% vs. October 2024).

Traffic results in detail

The number of local passengers in Vienna climbed 4.5% to 2,350,543 tavellers, while the number of transfer passengers rose slightly by 0.2% to 697,618. The number of flight movements in October 2025 increased to 22,289 (+2.1%) take-offs and landings. Cargo volume totalled 28,503 tonnes, comprising a decrease of -3,1% from the prior-year month.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in October 2025 equalled 1,041,453 travellers (+1.4% from October 2024), whereas Eastern European traffic in October 2025 fell to 245,685 passengers (-0.3%). Passenger traffic to North America totalled 49,528 travellers (-6.4%), and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 39,722 (+6.9%). Passenger volume to the Middle East totalled 94,538 travellers in October 2025 (+44.2%), and the number of passengers flying to destinations in the Asia and Pacific region climbed to 69,149 (+15.8%).

The strategic investments of the Flughafen Wien Group continued to develop very well. Malta Airport recorded a strong year-on-year rise in passenger volume to 978,445 travellers (+16.7%) in the month of October 2025. Passenger traffic at Kosice Airport increased to 50,470 passengers in October 2025, up 15.7% from the prior-year level.

Cumulative passenger traffic in the period January to October 2025: +2.1% at Vienna Airport and +4.3% in the Flughafen Wien Group

Total passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in the period January to October 2025 rose 2.1% from the previous year to a cumulative figure of 27,637,073 travellers. Cargo volume was up 6.5% to 261,735 tonnes in the months January to October 2025. The entire Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a 4.3% rise in passenger volume to 36,974,381 travellers during this period.

Details on traffic results can be found in the table below.

Traffic development October 2025

Vienna Airport (VIE) 10/2025 Diff.%

2024 01-10/2025 Diff.%

2024 Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,064,591 +3.7 27,637,073 +2.1 Local passengers arr+dep 2,350,543 +4.5 21,627,546 +3.0 Transfer passengers arr+dep 697,618 +0.2 5,799,118 -3.1 Flight movements arr+dep 22,289 +2.1 203,886 +2.4 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 28,503 -3.1 261,735 +6.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 954,938 +2.4 8,812,620 +3.3 Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated) 10/2025 Diff.%

2024 01-10/2025 Diff.%

2024 Passengers arr+dep+transit 978,445 +16,7 8,617,845 +11.4 Local passengers arr+dep 977,455 +16,7 8,608,147 +11.4 Transfer passengers arr+dep 866 -7,7 9,124 -9.5 Flight movements arr+dep 6,247 +13,9 55,489 +10.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 2,414 +20,4 21,854 +21.4 MTOW (in tonnes) 246,652 +15,5 2,166,121 +10.9 Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity) 10/2025 Diff.%

2024 01-10/2025 Diff.%

2024 Passengers arr+dep+transit 50,470 +15.7 719,463 +10.1 Local passengers arr+dep 50,470 +15.7 719,463 +10.1 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 n.a. 0 n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 410 +10.2 5,429 +7.0 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 -66.9 3 +4.6 MTOW (in tonnes) 12,546 +25.7 179,070 +14.9 Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC) 10/2025 Diff.%

2024 01-10/2025 Diff.%

2024 Passengers arr+dep+transit 4,093,506 +6.7 36,974,381 +4.3 Local passengers arr+dep 3,378,468 +8.0 30,955,156 +5.4 Transfer passengers arr+dep 698,484 +0.2 5,808,242 -3.1 Flight movements arr+dep 28,946 +4.6 264,804 +4.0 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 30,917 -1.6 283,592 +7.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 1,214,136 +5.0 11,157,811 +4.9

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers,

Traffic data adjusted.

Consolidated Income Statement

in € million Q1-3/2025 Q1-3/2024 Revenue 845.5 792.5 Other operating income 11.5 11.2 Operating income 856.9 803.7 Expenses for consumables and purchased services -40.6 -40.2 Personnel expenses -307.8 -281.8 Other operating expenses -134.9 -120.9 Reversals of impairment/impairment on receivables 0.0 5.0 Pro rata results of companies recorded at equity 3.6 2.3 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

377.1 368.1 Depreciation and amortisation -98.3 -99.4 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 278.8 268.7 Income from investments, excluding companies recorded at equity 0.9 0.8 Interest income 11.7 12.9 Interest expense -1.9 -1.9 Other financial result 0.9 0.2 Financial result 11.6 11.9 Earnings before taxes (EBT) 290.4 280,6 Income taxes -74.7 -73.7 Net profit for the period 215.7 207.0 Thereof attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 194.0 186.9 Non-controlling interests 21.7 20.0 Earnings per share

(in €, basic = diluted) 2.31 2.23

Balance Sheet Indicators

in € million 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS: Non-current assets 1,822.2 1,717.7 Current assets 619.1 682.7 EQUITY & LIABILITIES: Equity 1,731.1 1,667.2 Non-current liabilities 326.5 320.2 Current liabilities 383.7 413.0 Total assets 2,441.3 2,400.4 Net liquidity 438.1 511.6

Cash Flow Statement

in € million Q1-3/2025 Q1-3/2024 Net cash flow from operating activities 268.0 322.1 Investing activities -123.0 -207.7 Financing activities -151.5 -124.0 Free-Cashflow 145.1 114.4 CAPEX1 199.5 131.0

Excluding financial assets

The Annual Report and Financial Report of Flughafen Wien AG for 2025 from January 1 to September 30, will be available to the general public on the Internet at

http://viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports.

Vienna Airport, 18th of November 2025 The Management Board

Disclaimer

All statements made in this press release that refer to future developments of Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Group are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management. If the premises for these forecasts do not occur or risks indicated in the risk report arise, actual results may vary from these estimates. Despite the utmost care, all forward-looking statements are therefore made without guarantee and Flughafen Wien AG/Flughafen-Wien-Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Contact: Corporate Communications of Flughafen Wien AG

Press Office

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com





Investor Relations

Bernd Maurer

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23126

E-Mail: b.maurer@viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com