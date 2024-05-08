|
EQS-News: GEA continues profitable growth in the first quarter of 2024 and confirms outlook for full year
GEA continues profitable growth in the first quarter of 2024 and confirms outlook for full year
GEA maintained its profitable growth trend in the first quarter of 2024. The company achieved organic revenue growth of 2.7 percent and a significant one-percentage-point increase in the EBITDA margin despite the persistently challenging market environment.
“We are delighted to have started 2024 with very good results. That is remarkable considering the current market environment,” said CEO Stefan Klebert. “This performance reflects the strength of our business model. Plus, we have even achieved a new record by expanding our service share to 38 percent. We are confident overall for the months ahead and confirm our outlook for the current fiscal year.”
Further organic revenue growth; service business further expanded
Revenue decreased slightly by 2.3 percent to EUR 1,241.2 million (Q1 2023: EUR 1,270.9 million). Adjusted for portfolio and currency translation effects, revenue rose by 2.7 percent. The negative currency translation effects here amounted to EUR 64 million. Contributing to the organic growth, the Separation & Flow Technologies, Farm Technologies and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies divisions recorded significant increases in some cases. The share of the particularly profitable service business expanded to 38.0 percent (Q1 2023: 36.6 percent).
Strong first-quarter earnings performance
Profit for the period went up by 10.9 percent in the first three months of 2024 to EUR 90.6 million (Q1 2023: EUR 81.7 million). Earnings per share increased correspondingly from EUR 0.47 to EUR 0.53. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses amounted to EUR 0.59, compared to EUR 0.54 in the prior-year quarter.
First tranche of the share buyback program is progressing well
Average capital employed in the last four quarters rose by EUR 112.9 million to EUR 1,812.2 million, mainly due to the increase in non-current assets and net working capital. As this was not matched by the increase in EBIT before restructuring expenses, return on capital employed (ROCE) fell slightly to what is still a high level of 32.3 percent (Q1 2023: 33.1 percent).
Outlook for 2024 fiscal year confirmed
GEA shareholders approved the Climate Transition Plan 2040 by an overwhelming 98.4 percent
GEA to begin second tranche of the share buyback program in June 2024
The share buyback program with a total volume of EUR 400 million started on 9 November 2023. 3.8 million shares worth EUR 135 million have been bought back so far. The shares acquired as part of the current share buyback program are to be subsequently canceled without reducing the share capital.
GEA Key Financial Figures
About GEA
GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.4 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2023 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customer’s production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: ”Engineering for a better world“.
GEA is listed on the German MDAX the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is among the companies comprising
More information can be found online at gea.com.
