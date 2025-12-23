EQS-News: Hanseatic Global Terminals to invest in greenfield container terminal project in Brazil

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment

Hanseatic Global Terminals to invest in greenfield container terminal project in Brazil



23.12.2025 / 14:13 CET/CEST

Investment in 50% of the shares in Imetame Logística Porto (ILP)

Operational launch of new container terminal expected for 2028

Terminal capacity of around 1.2 million TEU

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) has signed an agreement with Imetame Group to invest in 50% of the shares in Imetame Logística Porto (ILP) – a joint venture focusing on container terminal operations. Under the agreement, both partners will develop and operate the new “Hanseatic Global Terminals Aracruz” container terminal that will serve as a modern transshipment and gateway port facility.

The terminal, located in Aracruz in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil, is expected to launch operations by mid-2028 with an annual future capacity of around 1.2 million TEU, 750 meters of quay length and state of the art container handling equipment. With a water depth of 17 meters, the facility is suitable for handling large ships. Imetame Group is a diversified Brazilian conglomerate founded in 1980. The contracting parties have agreed to not disclose financial details of the transaction.

“Latin America is a key strategic market for Hanseatic Global Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd. Our joint venture with the Imetame Group and the development of a new transshipment hub and gateway port on Brazil’s east coast strengthens our terminal portfolio while addressing capacity constraints in a growth region. This investment in the port of Aracruz benefits Brazil by strengthening trade infrastructure via a port closer to consumer markets and key global shipping routes than traditional gateway ports – thereby providing several cargo-originating states an alternative and more efficient access to global markets,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

“We are very pleased to have Hanseatic Global Terminals as a strong strategic partner for the new container terminal in Espírito Santo. Hanseatic Global Terminals possesses great expertise to offer the new terminal's customers, importers and exporters efficient cargo handling and further strengthen Brazil's importance in global trade. Beyond operational excellence, we are committed to developing opportunities for the region, boosting jobs and fostering the development of local businesses,“ said Etore Selvatici Cavallieri, Chairman of Imetame Group.

Terminal and infrastructure investments represent a crucial component of Hanseatic Global Terminals’ strategic agenda, aiming at further developing its portfolio to expand to more than 30 terminals by 2030. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and other relevant regulators and to additional conditions customary for a transaction of this kind.



Press contacts

nienke.kools@hgt.com +31 (0)10-240 4545

dmachado@imetame.com.br +55 27 99640-8149



About Hanseatic Global Terminals

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd. Operating from Rotterdam, HGT manages a portfolio of stakes in 21 port terminals and complementary logistics services across 11 countries and five continents, with plans to expand its stakes to over 30 terminals by 2030. Spanning key regions, its portfolio comprises port terminals and related logistics services in Latin America and Florida (US). In the booming Indian market, it is present through the container terminals, depots and rail business of J M Baxi, India’s largest integrated terminal and logistics provider. Additionally, HGT’s presence in strategic European hubs, such as Germany and the Mediterranean, enhances its global network and allows it to offer seamless, efficient logistics and supply chain solutions to customers worldwide.

About Imetame Group

With 45 years of experience, Imetame is a Brazilian business group headquartered in Aracruz, Espírito Santo, which integrates companies in strategic sectors of the economy. With more than 5,000 employees, it operates in the metalworking, ornamental stones, energy and oil and gas segments, delivering excellence and reliability in its operations. And, among the outstanding projects, is a port development project, currently under construction. Designed to meet the demands of different production chains, it will be a modern Private Terminal Platform, with a structure to handle various types of cargo and services, including containers, general cargo, solid bulk, liquid bulk and ship-to-ship operations. With an area of more than 1 million m², the port project emerges to become one of the main logistics hubs in the country, boosting the competitiveness and development of Brazilian foreign trade.

