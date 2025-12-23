Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
EQS-News: Hanseatic Global Terminals to invest in greenfield container terminal project in Brazil
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
Hanseatic Global Terminals to invest in greenfield container terminal project in Brazil
Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) has signed an agreement with Imetame Group to invest in 50% of the shares in Imetame Logística Porto (ILP) – a joint venture focusing on container terminal operations. Under the agreement, both partners will develop and operate the new “Hanseatic Global Terminals Aracruz” container terminal that will serve as a modern transshipment and gateway port facility.
The terminal, located in Aracruz in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil, is expected to launch operations by mid-2028 with an annual future capacity of around 1.2 million TEU, 750 meters of quay length and state of the art container handling equipment. With a water depth of 17 meters, the facility is suitable for handling large ships. Imetame Group is a diversified Brazilian conglomerate founded in 1980. The contracting parties have agreed to not disclose financial details of the transaction.
“Latin America is a key strategic market for Hanseatic Global Terminals and Hapag-Lloyd. Our joint venture with the Imetame Group and the development of a new transshipment hub and gateway port on Brazil’s east coast strengthens our terminal portfolio while addressing capacity constraints in a growth region. This investment in the port of Aracruz benefits Brazil by strengthening trade infrastructure via a port closer to consumer markets and key global shipping routes than traditional gateway ports – thereby providing several cargo-originating states an alternative and more efficient access to global markets,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.
“We are very pleased to have Hanseatic Global Terminals as a strong strategic partner for the new container terminal in Espírito Santo. Hanseatic Global Terminals possesses great expertise to offer the new terminal's customers, importers and exporters efficient cargo handling and further strengthen Brazil's importance in global trade. Beyond operational excellence, we are committed to developing opportunities for the region, boosting jobs and fostering the development of local businesses,“ said Etore Selvatici Cavallieri, Chairman of Imetame Group.
Terminal and infrastructure investments represent a crucial component of Hanseatic Global Terminals’ strategic agenda, aiming at further developing its portfolio to expand to more than 30 terminals by 2030. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and other relevant regulators and to additional conditions customary for a transaction of this kind.
