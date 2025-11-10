EQS-News: IONOS Group SE appoints Patrik Heider as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

IONOS Group SE appoints Patrik Heider as Chief Financial Officer



10.11.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 10 November 2025. IONOS Group SE has appointed Patrik Heider as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective November 15, 2025. Mr. Heider succeeds Britta Schmidt, who is leaving the company at her own request at the end of the year.

Patrik Heider will become a member of the Management Board of IONOS Group SE on November 15, 2025, and will take over as Chief Financial Officer of the company on January 1, 2026, following a joint transition phase with Britta Schmidt.

Heider was most recently CEO of NFON AG, a Europe-wide provider of AI-supported corporate communications. Prior to that, he was CEO of the software companies Thinkproject and riskmethods, among others, and was spokesperson for the Management Board and CFOO of Nemetschek SE. He began his professional career at PwC Consulting after studying business administration at the University of Applied Sciences in Konstanz. Mr. Heider later took on the position of CFO at the Hoffmann Group in Munich.

Britta Schmidt has been responsible for the entire finance organization, the legal department, and investor relations at IONOS Group SE since 2021. She played a key role in the successful IPO in February 2023.



Ralph Dommermuth, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE: "With Patrik Heider, we are gaining an experienced financial expert and a strong leader. We warmly welcome him to IONOS Group SE and thank Britta Schmidt for her consistently excellent work. Ms. Schmidt has contributed significantly to the successful implementation of the IONOS growth strategy, the increase in profitability, and the establishment of the IONOS Group in the capital market. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I wish her all the best for the future.“



Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE: ”I am delighted to welcome Patrik Heider to the Executive Board and look forward to working with him to drive the further development and growth of IONOS. On behalf of the entire IONOS management team, I would like to sincerely thank Britta Schmidt for her dedication and consistently excellent cooperation. She has contributed significantly to the growth of the company and our IPO, and I wish her all the best for the future."



Britta Schmidt, CFO of IONOS Group: “I am grateful to have been part of the impressive development of IONOS Group over the past four years. Together, we have laid the foundation for long-term profitable growth. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board, our customers, partners, investors, and the entire IONOS Group team for their trust, commitment, and cooperation during my time here.”

