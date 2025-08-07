IONOS Aktie

WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1

07.08.2025 07:30:38

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE with successful first half of 2025 – Forecast 2025 specified

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
IONOS Group SE with successful first half of 2025 – Forecast 2025 specified

07.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • + 150,000 customers to 6.47 million
  • + 19.1% revenue to €895.0 million
  • + 23.3% adjusted EBITDA to €268.7 million
  • 2025 forecast specified: approx. €530 million adjusted EBITDA

 Karlsruhe / Berlin, 7 August 2025. IONOS Group SE looks back on a successful first half of 2025, with revenue, EBITDA, and customer numbers continuing to grow.

The customer base grew by around 150,000 to 6.47 million customers in the first six months of 2025 (December 31, 2024: 6.32 million customers). Revenue increased by 19.1% to €895.0 million (H1 2024: €751.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 23.3% to €268.7 million (H1 2024: €218.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 30.0% (H1 2024: 29.0%).

Revenue in the Digital Solutions & Cloud segment rose by 7.0% to €656.0 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: €613.3 million) or by 7.4% excluding intercompany revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased significantly by 20.7% to €236.9 million (H1 2024: €196.2 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin rose correspondingly to 36.1% (H1 2024: 32.0%).

In the lower-margin AdTech segment, revenue rose significantly by 72.7% to €239.0 million (H1 2024: €138.4 million), starting from a weak prior-year period and supported by the better-than-expected impact of a successful product transition.

Forecast specified

In the core business (Digital Solutions & Cloud segment), currency-adjusted revenue is still expected to grow by approximately 8% in fiscal year 2025 (2024: €1,248.1 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 35% (2024: 32.9%).

In the AdTech segment, the company expects revenue for the second half of 2025 to be roughly on par with the same period last year, resulting in currency-adjusted revenue of approximately €400 million for fiscal year 2025 (2024: €312.2 million). In the medium term, the current product transition is also expected to have a positive impact on the segment's revenue and earnings development.

Due to the overall positive development and continued cost discipline, adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 is now expected to grow by approximately 17% to a total of around €530 million (previous forecast: €520 million; 2024: €452.2 million).

 

Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957968
 

Investor Relations contact:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957097


07.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
E-mail: info@ionos-group.com
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
WKN: A3E00M
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2180318

 
End of News EQS News Service

2180318  07.08.2025 CET/CEST

