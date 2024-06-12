|
12.06.2024 09:45:05
EQS-News: Lenzing welcomes new core shareholder Suzano S/A
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing welcomes new core shareholder Suzano S/A
Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, learned today that Lenzing's main shareholder B&C Group and the Brazilian pulp producer Suzano S/A have signed a long-term partnership in connection with the majority stake in Lenzing. As part of this agreement, Suzano S/A will take over a 15 percent stake in Lenzing AG from B&C Group. Suzano is the world's largest pulp producer based in Sao Paolo and recently achieved annual sales of more than EUR 7 billion.
Lenzing's management welcomes the proposed transaction and looks forward working with another core shareholder.
Stephan Sielaff, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group, says: “Lenzing and Suzano are two companies that have come to know and appreciate each other in recent years as relevant players on the international pulp market. Based on the core competencies in the area of pulp production and operational excellence, Suzano can make a valuable contribution to the successful implementation of our strategy. For us, the constellation of the two strong core shareholders B&C Group and Suzano S/A is definitely a win.”
|
1923251 12.06.2024 CET/CEST
