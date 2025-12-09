Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
09.12.2025 17:54:43
EQS-News: Letter to our shareholders: Focus on unlocking value through delivering operational and financial improvements as well as evaluating strategic options
|
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Statement
Berlin, 09 December, 2025
Letter to our shareholders: Focus on unlocking value through delivering operational and financial improvements as well as evaluating strategic options
Dear Shareholders:
2025 has been another year of operational progress. Some of our improvements included significantly progressing on a full global platform migration, getting Asia back to growth, maintaining growth in Saudi Arabia despite elevated competition, streamlining our cost structure, and simplifying our corporate structure. Despite this significant progress and our relentless focus to always deliver the best possible customer proposition, we acknowledge that the share price performance has been disappointing for all of us. With this letter, we want to provide our fellow shareholders a brief recap of Delivery Hero’s operational and structural improvements and reiterate that we as the Management and Supervisory Boards are taking the necessary steps to drive shareholder value, which includes assessing various strategic options.
Delivery Hero is operationally in a much stronger position today than ever before. We have remained laser focused on delivering the best experience and service to our customers, restaurant partners, stores and riders, while executing a “profitable growth” strategy at scale.
Despite all of these operational achievements, we are disappointed by the share price performance and valuation of Delivery Hero. We want to reassure our shareholders that the Company remains fully committed to addressing this matter. Together, the Management and Supervisory Boards will continue to make the required efforts to drive long-term shareholder value.
With this objective in mind, Delivery Hero has retained financial and legal advisors, who have been supporting us in recent months in proactively assessing various strategic options for our Group with the aim of making Delivery Hero an even stronger company and unlocking shareholder value going forward.
Together with our advisors, we have been evaluating strategic options, including:
The outcome of this assessment may result in the decision to pursue and execute select strategic measures, aiming to create value for our shareholders.
With this letter, the Management and Supervisory Boards of Delivery Hero are reiterating our strong commitment to addressing the current share price performance and valuation by assessing various strategic options and keeping our relentless focus on operational and financial improvements. We have always been fully committed to our customers, restaurant partners and shops and will continue to always deliver an amazing experience while further strengthening the world's leading local delivery platform.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Corporate & Financial Communications
press@deliveryhero.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ir@deliveryhero.com
09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242764
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2242764 09.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!