EQS-News: Nordex Group receives order for 68 MW from EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG for wind farm in Germany

Nordex Group receives order for 68 MW from EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG for wind farm in Germany



06.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg/Stuttgart, 6. November 2025. The Nordex Group has received an order from EnBW AG, within the scope of an extended framework agreement, for the delivery and installation of ten N175/6.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 68 megawatts. The order also includes servicing of the turbines.

The turbines will be installed on concrete hybrid towers with a hub height of 179 meters at the Derental-Lauenförde wind farm in the Holzminden district, Lower Saxony. Installation of the turbines will begin in April 2027, with commissioning of the final turbine scheduled for September 2027.

The contract for the delivery and installation of the turbines at the Derental-Lauenförde wind farm is part of an ongoing framework agreement that EnBW and Nordex most recently extended together in the summer of 2025.

“For the Derental-Lauenförde wind farm, EnBW has chosen our advanced N175/6.X turbines for the first time. We appreciate this opportunity very much. The turbines are specifically designed for locations with lower wind speeds and, with a hub height of 179 meters, ensure very high yields," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

"EnBW and Nordex have already implemented numerous projects together. We would like to further expand and deepen these valuable partnership experiences. With the current acceleration of approvals, there is also a growing demand for turbines to successfully advance the energy transition," adds Peter Heydecker, Chief Operating Officer for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure at EnBW.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

About EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

With a workforce of some 30,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and Europe. Providing energy to some 5.5 million customers, EnBW serves all stages of the value chain, from generation and trading to grid operation and the sale of electricity, heat energy and gas. This unique value proposition is also the focus of the current image campaign, “Unsere Energie Bewegt Was” (“Our Energy Moves Things”), promoting future-ready, efficient energy infrastructure and smart, innovative energy solutions for people, employees and communities throughout Germany. In the company’s transformation from a traditional energy provider to a sustainable infrastructure group, the expansion of renewable energy sources and of the distribution and transportation grids for electricity and gas, including hydrogen, are cornerstones of EnBW’s growth strategy and the focus of its investment spending. EnBW plans to invest up to €50 billion by 2030, around 85 percent of which will be in Germany. By then, renewables are planned to account for around 80% of the EnBW generation portfolio, with coal to be phased out by the end of 2028 provided conditions allow. These are key milestones on the way to the company’s carbon neutrality by 2035. The image campaign: Unsere Energie Bewegt Was.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

EnBW AG

Miriam Teige

Telefon +49 711 289-88229

Mobil +49 151 51175536

mailto: m.teige@enbw.com