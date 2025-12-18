EQS-News: Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Acquisition of own shares - final notice

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Acquisition of own shares - final notice

Bilfinger SE concludes share buyback as planned

The total number of the company’s own shares acquired within the scope of this share buyback in the period from January 21, 2025 up to and including December 17, 2025 amounts to 650,354. This corresponds to 1.73 % of the share capital.

The price per share paid on the stock exchange was in average € 76.8811; in total, shares with a value of € 49,999,955.56 (excluding incidental acquisition cost) were bought back.

On January 20, 2025 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 it was announced via notification that the share buyback would start on January 21, 2025. The acquisition of the shares was conducted exclusively via the stock exchange by Commerzbank AG, commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

Details of the share buyback program are published on the website of Bilfinger SE under the following link: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/

Mannheim, December 18, 2025