18.12.2025 11:33:34

EQS-News: Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Acquisition of own shares - final notice

EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Acquisition of own shares - final notice

18.12.2025 / 11:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Acquisition of own shares - final notice

Bilfinger SE concludes share buyback as planned

The total number of the company’s own shares acquired within the scope of this share buyback in the period from January 21, 2025 up to and including December 17, 2025 amounts to 650,354. This corresponds to 1.73 % of the share capital.

The price per share paid on the stock exchange was in average € 76.8811; in total, shares with a value of € 49,999,955.56 (excluding incidental acquisition cost) were bought back.

On January 20, 2025 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 it was announced via notification that the share buyback would start on January 21, 2025. The acquisition of the shares was conducted exclusively via the stock exchange by Commerzbank AG, commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

Details of the share buyback program are published on the website of Bilfinger SE under the following link: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/

Mannheim, December 18, 2025


18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2248320

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248320  18.12.2025 CET/CEST

