Bilfinger Aktie
WKN: 590900 / ISIN: DE0005909006
|
18.12.2025 11:33:34
EQS-News: Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Acquisition of own shares - final notice
|
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Acquisition of own shares - final notice
Bilfinger SE concludes share buyback as planned
The total number of the company’s own shares acquired within the scope of this share buyback in the period from January 21, 2025 up to and including December 17, 2025 amounts to 650,354. This corresponds to 1.73 % of the share capital.
The price per share paid on the stock exchange was in average € 76.8811; in total, shares with a value of € 49,999,955.56 (excluding incidental acquisition cost) were bought back.
On January 20, 2025 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 it was announced via notification that the share buyback would start on January 21, 2025. The acquisition of the shares was conducted exclusively via the stock exchange by Commerzbank AG, commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
Details of the share buyback program are published on the website of Bilfinger SE under the following link: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/
Mannheim, December 18, 2025
18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2248320
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248320 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11:33
|EQS-News: Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b), Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 (MAR) Erwerb eigener Aktien - Abschlussmeldung (EQS Group)
|
11:33
|EQS-News: Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Acquisition of own shares - final notice (EQS Group)
|
10:33
|EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
10:33
|EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
15.12.25
|EQS-News: Bilfinger SE: Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
15.12.25
|MDAX-Papier Bilfinger SE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bilfinger SE von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)