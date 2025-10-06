EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx. 

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy confirms full-year guidance following sustained positive Q3 sales performance in both Rx and non-Rx.



06.10.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Total sales up 25% to EUR 719M in Q3.

YTD total sales up 27% or EUR 450M to EUR 2.15bn.

Non-Rx sales up 17% to EUR 448M in Q3; YTD 18% to EUR 1.4bn.

Rx sales in Germany up 82% to EUR 126M in Q3, YTD 122% and EUR 348M.

Number of active customers up 0.2M, reaching 13.7M. NPS up, to well over 70.

Company reaffirms all elements of full-year guidance.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 6 October 2025. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. today announced its preliminary and unaudited third quarter sales numbers. The Group’s total sales increased 25.2% to EUR 719 million (Q3 2024: EUR 575 million). Both reporting segments, DACH and International, achieved over 25% fully organic sales growth in Q3, 25.2% and 25.4% respectively. Non-Rx sales increased 16.7% to EUR 448 million (Q3 2024: EUR 383 million) and total Rx sales 42.3% to EUR 272 million (Q3 2024: EUR 191 million). In Germany, Rx sales totaled EUR 126 million, an increase of 82.1% year over year (Q3 2024: EUR 69 million). At the end of the quarter, Redcare Pharmacy recorded 13.7 million active customers and a significant improvement in the net promoter score (NPS) to well over 70, vs. 64 in H1 of the current year.

Redcare Pharmacy’s CEO Olaf Heinrich comments: “We are delivering strong Q3 momentum, especially in German Rx where we grew double-digits quarter over quarter, and confirm full-year guidance. Growth remains profitable and cash generative, with a solid Q3 EBITDA, lifting our year-to-date margin already to our full-year guidance range of 2 to 2.5%.”

Strong momentum in Rx.

Entering Q4 with accelerated Rx growth in Germany and the customary seasonal uplift in order volumes in the final quarter of the year, the Group remains on track to achieve at least EUR 500 million Rx sales for the year. Accordingly, Redcare Pharmacy reaffirms its full-year guidance for Rx, as well as for all other elements.

Sales by reporting segments.

Sales in the DACH segment (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) increased 25.2% in Q3 to EUR 587 million (Q3 2024: EUR 469 million). Non-Rx sales grew 13.4% to EUR 315 million (Q3 2024: EUR 278 million), while prescription medication sales (Rx) grew 42.3% to EUR 272 million (Q3 2024: EUR 191 million). Year to date, total sales were EUR 1.74 billion, up 26.7% versus last year.

In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France and the Netherlands) sales also maintained a fast pace of growth, increasing 25.4% to EUR 132 million (Q3 2024: EUR 105 million). Year to date, sales were EUR 402 million, up 25.9% versus last year.



Management confirms that financial steering remains fully stable throughout the current transition period, with continuity ensured until the appointment of a new CFO.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for the third quarter of 2025 on 29 October 2025.

Investor Relations Contact:

Monica Ambrosi (Associate Director, Investor Relations)

investors@redcare-pharmacy.com

Press Contact:

Sven Schirmer (Director, Corporate Communications)

press@redcare-pharmacy.com

About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products (BPC) as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.