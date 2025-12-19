Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
|
19.12.2025 08:00:03
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
|
EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Bond
Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, 19 December 2025. Bondholders of convertible bonds issued by Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (the “Convertible Bond”) with an initial volume of EUR 225 million, have exercised their rights pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bond to redeem their bonds on 21 January 2026 in an amount of EUR 64.5 million.
In April 2025, Redcare repurchased EUR 157.9 million of the Convertible Bond through a tender process concurrent to the successful placement of new convertible bonds in the volume of EUR 300 million due for repayment in 2032.
Upon completion of this transaction, the remaining nominal amount of the Convertible Bond is EUR 2.6 million.
As of 30 September 2025, cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial assets, net of amounts due to banks, amounted to EUR 265.6 million, up from EUR 177.6 million as of 31 December 2024.
About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13.5 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2248838
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248838 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
