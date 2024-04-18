|
18.04.2024 15:20:03
EQS-News: Resolutions of the 80th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Resolutions of the 80th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG
Lenzing – On Thursday, April 18, 2024, the 80th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG discharged the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year and set the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year in advance.
KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor for the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year.
Elections to the Supervisory Board
Dr. Markus Fürst retired from the Supervisory Board at his own request with effect from the end of the General Meeting. Dr. Markus Fürst has been a member of the Supervisory Board and various committees of Lenzing AG since 2021. Lenzing AG would like to thank him for the trustworthy and constructive cooperation.
The General Meeting elected Dr. Cornelius Baur as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG until the end of the General Meeting that decides on the discharge for the 2028 financial year. In addition, Melody Harris-Jensbach’s mandate was extended until the Annual General Meeting that decides on the 2028 financial year.
The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG continues to consist of ten members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Dr. Cornelius Baur, Mag. Helmut Bernkopf, Dr. Christian Bruch, Dr. Stefan Fida, Dr. Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Cord Prinzhorn, MBA, Mag. Gerhard Schwartz, Dr. Astrid Skala-Kuhmann and Nicole van der Elst Desai. DI Stefan Ertl, Stephan Gruber, Bonita Haag, Helmut Kirchmair and Johann Schernberger were delegated to the Supervisory Board by the works council.
In the constitutive meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Cord Prinzhorn, MBA, was elected Chairman and Dr. Stefan Fida was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
18.04.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1884055
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1884055 18.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:20
|EQS-News: Beschlüsse der 80. ordentlichen Hauptversammlung der Lenzing AG (EQS Group)
|
15:20
|EQS-News: Resolutions of the 80th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Wien: ATX zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Gewinne in Wien: Schlussendlich Gewinne im ATX (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Mittwochshandel in Wien: ATX legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: ATX Prime verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|Handel in Wien: ATX Prime steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lenzing AGmehr Analysen
|22.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|09.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.12.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|09.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.12.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|07.10.21
|Lenzing kaufen
|Baader Bank
|20.07.21
|Lenzing buy
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.03.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.01.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|09.02.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.12.23
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenzing AG
|30,00
|1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Wall Street startet etwas stärker -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Der deutsche Markt findet am Donnerstag keine genaue Richtung. Die Wall Street startet etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.