EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma delivers on full-year revenue and profitability targets

SCHOTT Pharma delivers on full-year revenue and profitability targets

Revenue of EUR 986.2m reflects a 5.8% growth at constant currencies

EBITDA margin at constant currencies increased to 28.4% (prior year: 26.9%)

Successful expansion of high-value solutions (HVS) – revenue share increased to 57% (prior year: 55%)

Guidance for FY 2026: 2-5% revenue growth at constant currencies and EBITDA margin of around 27%

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in drug containment solutions and delivery systems, has successfully concluded its fiscal year 20251.Revenue rose to EUR 986.2m, representing an increase of 5.8% at constant currencies (reported +3.0%). Full-year EBITDA grew even stronger and amounted to EUR 280.3m, up 11.5% at constant currencies (reported +8.8%). The corresponding EBITDA margin was 28.4% (reported 28.4%).

“Amid the challenging macroeconomic environment, SCHOTT Pharma once again delivered excellent results, and we met our targets for both revenue and profitability. While our core solutions remain a very solid and profitable business, we have effectively continued to focus on increasing the revenue share of our high-value solutions through product innovation, capacity expansions, and strong partnerships,” said SCHOTT Pharma’s CEO Andreas Reisse. “As we expect the market to remain difficult, we target a revenue growth of 2-5% for fiscal year 2026 and an EBITDA margin of around 27%. This represents a bridge year, as we anticipate market dynamics to pick up again going forward. We update our mid-term guidance and now project a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and an incremental increase of our EBITDA margin over the coming years.”

Reinhard Mayer, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, adds: “The disciplined execution of our strategy in 2025 has further strengthened SCHOTT Pharma’s financial foundation and bolstered our resilience against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. Over the last six years, we have invested around EUR 800m in our global manufacturing network, particularly for high-value solutions. At the same time, we have further improved our efficiency through automation and digitization, which is also reflected in the positive development of our EBITDA margin. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing in innovation, capacity and operational excellence to drive sustainable, profitable growth alongside our mid-term expectations.”



Profitable growth driven by high-value solutions

SCHOTT Pharma’s positive development was driven by the Drug Containment Solutions segment (DCS), where revenue increased 11.9% at constant currencies (reported +5.6%) to EUR 548.0m. High-value solution products like sterile ready-to-use cartridges and vials as well as specialty vials for innovative biologic drugs performed particularly well. As a consequence, the segment’s HVS revenue share grew by 6pp to 23%. EBITDA in the DCS segment rose to EUR 127.5m, marking a significant surge of 34.9% at constant currencies (reported +26.0%) due to a favorable product mix and efficiency gains. The corresponding margin went up by 4.0pp to 23.5% (reported 23.3%).

Revenue in the Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) segment were at EUR 438.8m, representing a slight decline of 1.3% at constant currencies (reported: 0.0%). The lower demand for polymer syringes was offset by the sustained high demand for prefillable glass syringes. EBITDA decreased by 9.9% at constant currencies (reported -8.2%) to EUR 152.8m, mainly due to lower utilization as well as ramp-up costs for the new prefillable glass syringe manufacturing facility in Hungary. The segment´s EBITDA margin was at 34.6% at constant currencies (reported 34.8%), down 3.3pp on the previous year’s figure.



Solid cash generation and high growth investments

SCHOTT Pharma's operating cash flow came in at EUR 179.9m in the reporting year, after EUR 224.8m in 2024. This was mainly due to a higher working capital need and timing of tax payments, which more than offset the EBITDA improvement. At EUR 144.8m, CAPEX was on par with the previous year's level, as the company continued to invest in capacity expansion, particularly for high-value solutions.

Earnings per share for the reporting year were EUR 0.97 (prior year: EUR 0.99). The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.18 per share for FY 2025 at the Annual General Meeting on February 3, 2026. That would result in a payout ratio of 18% of the profit for the period.



Addressing market needs, preparing for future growth

In fiscal year 2025, SCHOTT Pharma launched several product innovations addressing major market trends, such as the increasing demand for solutions that enable the safe and easy self-administration of injectable drugs at home; the growing and increasingly diverse range of sensitive biologics; as well as the need for a more sustainable manufacturing and reliable supply of drugs and vaccines. The portfolio additions include sterile large-volume syringes and cartridges made of glass and polymer, which further strengthen the company’s product range of high-value solutions.

At the same time, SCHOTT Pharma continued to execute its multi-year expansion plan and achieved important milestones. The company opened a new production site in Serbia and celebrated the groundbreaking for a new facility for sterile ready-to-use cartridges in Hungary.



Outlook

SCHOTT Pharma expects revenue growth at constant currencies of 2-5% for fiscal year 2026 and the EBITDA margin to be around 27%. The sales growth will be entirely driven by the DCS segment. At the same time, the DDS segment will be impacted by the unexpected revised market outlook of a key customer resulting in lower glass syringes demand. Product mix effects and a temporary underutilization of capacities in DDS, as well as ramp-up costs for new factories in Serbia and Hungary is impacting the EBITDA margin in 2026.

Based on this, SCHOTT Pharma updates its mid-term outlook for 2027 to 2029 to a revenue CAGR of 6-8% and expects the EBITDA margin to improve over the coming years towards 30%.



New CEO appointed

On November 5, 2025, SCHOTT Pharma announced that Christian Mias will succeed Andreas Reisse as CEO, effective May 1, 2026. Mias has 20 years of management experience, thereof more than 18 years within the SCHOTT group. There, he has held leadership positions across various business units and continents, in which he drove profitable growth by optimizing processes, improving productivity, and increasing earnings quality. His career also included roles at SCHOTT Tubing, which manufactures glass tubing for the pharmaceutical sector, including for SCHOTT Pharma, where he gained significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key figures FY 2025

Group DCS DDS (in EUR m) FY 25 FY 24 ? ?

cc2 FY 25 FY 24 ? ?

cc2 FY 25 FY 24 ? ?

cc2 Revenue 986.2 957.1 +3.0% +5.8% 548.0 518.7 +5.6% +11.9% 438.8 438.7 0.0% -1.3% HVS revenue share 57% 55% +2pp 23% 17% +6pp 100% 100% nm EBITDA 280.3 257.6 +8.8% +11.5% 127.5 101.3 +26.0% +34.9% 152.8 166.4 -8.2% -9.9% EBITDA margin 28.4% 26.9% +1.5pp 23.3% 19.5% +3.8pp 34.8% 37.9% -3.1pp EBITDA margin cc2 28.4% 23.5% 34.6% EBIT 200.8 192.6 +4.3% 89.2 66.3 +34.5% 112.5 137.1 -17.9% EBIT margin 20.4% 20.1% +0.3pp 16.3% 12.8% +3.5pp 25.6% 31.2% -5.6pp Profit for the period 147.0 150.3 -2.2% Earnings per share

(in EUR) 0.97 0.99 -2.0% Cash flow from

operating activities 179.9 224.8 -44.9 Cash flow from

ongoing investing activities -143.1 -143.8 +0.7 Free cash flow 36.8 81.0 -44.2 Total cash CAPEX -144.8 -145.3 +0.5

Key figures Q4 2025

Group DCS DDS (in EUR m) Q4 25 Q4 24 ? ?

cc2 Q4 25 Q4 24 ? ?

cc2 Q4 25 Q4 24 ? ?

cc2 Revenue 247.0 237.1 +4.2% +6.6% 134.1 118.7 +13.1% +19.2% 113.0 118.5 -4.6% -6.0% HVS revenue share 59% 60% -1pp 24% 19% +5pp 100% 100% nm EBITDA 67.0 66.1 +1.3% +2.9% 28.0 16.9 +65.3% +78.5% 38.3 45.1 -15.1% -16.5% EBITDA margin 27.1% 27.9% -0.8pp 20.8% 14.3% +6.5pp 33.9% 38.1% -4.2pp EBITDA margin cc2 26.9% 21.3% 33.8% EBIT 44.9 48.1 -6.8% 17.1 8.0 >100% 27.3 36.3 -24.6% EBIT margin 18.2% 20.3% -2.1pp 12.8% 6.7% +6.1pp 24.2% 30.6% -6.4pp Profit for the period 33.3 34.2 -2.5% Earnings per share

(in EUR) 0.22 0.22 0.0% Cash flow from

operating activities 52.2 75.4 -23.2 Cash flow from

ongoing investing activities -55.0 -64.1 +9.1 Free cash flow -2.8 11.3 -14.1 Total cash CAPEX -55.5 -64.7 +9.2

Differences in the total numbers in the tables may be due to rounding, and differences in group revenue may result from consolidation and reconciliation effects. / nm = not meaningful

1The fiscal year runs from October to September. Q4 2025 therefore relates to the period from July 2025 to September 2025.

2cc = at constant currencies

Webcast

CEO Andreas Reisse and CFO Reinhard Mayer will speak at an analyst and investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. CET on 11 December 2025 to discuss the Q4 and FY 2025 results. The audio webcast can be followed via the following link. The accompanying presentation is available on the IR website: www.schott-pharma.com/investor-relations

