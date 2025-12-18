SFC Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 756857 / ISIN: DE0007568578
|
18.12.2025 07:30:14
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG secures CAD 1.3 million order from new volume customer – leading North American mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions provider
|
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG secures CAD 1.3 million order from new volume customer – leading North American mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions provider
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 18 December 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an order worth around CAD 1.3 million from a leading North American provider of mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions.
This customer operates one of the fastest-growing fleets of mobile surveillance towers across Canada and the United States and has integrated SFC’s EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cell technology into its latest generation of surveillance systems. These towers are deployed in a variety of demanding, often off-grid operational environments – including construction, mining, the broader energy sector, pipeline construction, commercial and retail areas, industrial sites such as manufacturing and warehouses, as well as automotive dealerships.
In these mission-critical applications, EFOY Pro fuel cells provide reliable, low-emission, off-grid back-up power. They ensure continuous operation and reduce fuel consumption, resulting in optimised total cost of ownership.
The order underlines the increasing adoption of sustainable, dependable energy solutions for remote surveillance applications and further strengthens SFC’s position in a dynamic and growing market. At the same time, the ramp-up of SFC’s new U.S. production facility is progressing according to plan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to regional presence and customer proximity.
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “North America remains a strategically important region for us. Although the overall market environment remains challenging, the recent organic growth of around 25% in the United States confirms the steadily growing demand. Expanding our customer base in this market phase is just as important as growing our existing customer base.
Meanwhile, the ramp-up of our new U.S. production facility is progressing and further advancing our ‘local-for-local’ strategy. By strengthening our regional presence, we reduce exposure to import tariffs, currency risks, and supply chain dependencies. This positions us for long-term growth in one of the most dynamic markets for automated mobile and remote surveillance solutions.”
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.
As a pioneer in fuel cell technology, SFC Energy offers innovative hybrid energy systems and high-precision power management solutions for stationary and portable applications worldwide. The company’s products are engineered to provide energy-efficient solutions, delivering optimized total cost of ownership (TCO) across its two strategic business segments as: Clean Energy and Clean Power Management.
Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has international subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Its international presence enables close proximity to core target markets and customers worldwide.
SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
www.sfc.com
18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247396
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247396 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!