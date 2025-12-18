EQS-News: SFC Energy AG secures CAD 1.3 million order from new volume customer – leading North American mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions provider

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG secures CAD 1.3 million order from new volume customer – leading North American mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions provider



18.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG secures CAD 1.3 million order from new volume customer – leading North American mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions provider

Order for EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells to power advanced mobile surveillance towers deployed across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors

Customer benefits from reliable, off-grid back-up power and guaranteed uptime

New U.S. production facility ramp-up progressing according to plan

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 18 December 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an order worth around CAD 1.3 million from a leading North American provider of mobile security and remote surveillance (CCTV) solutions.

This customer operates one of the fastest-growing fleets of mobile surveillance towers across Canada and the United States and has integrated SFC’s EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cell technology into its latest generation of surveillance systems. These towers are deployed in a variety of demanding, often off-grid operational environments – including construction, mining, the broader energy sector, pipeline construction, commercial and retail areas, industrial sites such as manufacturing and warehouses, as well as automotive dealerships.

In these mission-critical applications, EFOY Pro fuel cells provide reliable, low-emission, off-grid back-up power. They ensure continuous operation and reduce fuel consumption, resulting in optimised total cost of ownership.

The order underlines the increasing adoption of sustainable, dependable energy solutions for remote surveillance applications and further strengthens SFC’s position in a dynamic and growing market. At the same time, the ramp-up of SFC’s new U.S. production facility is progressing according to plan, reinforcing the company’s commitment to regional presence and customer proximity.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “North America remains a strategically important region for us. Although the overall market environment remains challenging, the recent organic growth of around 25% in the United States confirms the steadily growing demand. Expanding our customer base in this market phase is just as important as growing our existing customer base.

Meanwhile, the ramp-up of our new U.S. production facility is progressing and further advancing our ‘local-for-local’ strategy. By strengthening our regional presence, we reduce exposure to import tariffs, currency risks, and supply chain dependencies. This positions us for long-term growth in one of the most dynamic markets for automated mobile and remote surveillance solutions.”

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable energy for critical infrastructure and applications beyond the grid. Focusing on resilient energy and power management solutions, the company serves high-growth markets in security, defense, infrastructure, IT and high-tech industrial equipment.

As a pioneer in fuel cell technology, SFC Energy offers innovative hybrid energy systems and high-precision power management solutions for stationary and portable applications worldwide. The company’s products are engineered to provide energy-efficient solutions, delivering optimized total cost of ownership (TCO) across its two strategic business segments as: Clean Energy and Clean Power Management.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has international subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Its international presence enables close proximity to core target markets and customers worldwide.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG IR and press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com