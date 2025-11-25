EQS-News: SFC Energy publishes its first audited VSME ESG Report, underscoring commitment to transparency and responsible growth

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

SFC Energy publishes its first audited VSME ESG Report, underscoring commitment to transparency and responsible growth



25.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy publishes its first audited VSME ESG Report, underscoring commitment to transparency and responsible growth

SFC Energy AG publishes its first voluntary Sustainability Report, supported by an independent audit opinion from PwC

Adoption of the VSME framework signals strong commitment to transparency, competitiveness and sustainable growth

Report provides structured, comparable ESG disclosures, demonstrating measurable progress in sustainability and addressing frequent stakeholder inquiries

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 25 November 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, today announced the publication of its first audited Sustainability Report. The report for the 2024 financial year, which was independently audited by PwC (limited assurance), marks a key milestone in SFC’s sustainability journey and underscores the company’s commitment to credible, transparent, and responsible business practices.

SFC is among the early adopters of the Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for non-listed micro-, small-, and medium-sized undertakings (VSME), officially recommended by the European Commission for enterprises not yet subject to EU mandatory sustainability reporting regulations.

The inaugural Sustainability Report features a CSRD-aligned double materiality assessment conducted through a value chain analysis, identifying the material ESG topics most relevant to long-term value creation and societal impact at SFC. It also discloses Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions, forming the basis for SFC’s science-based climate targets. At SFC, sustainability is seen as a continuous journey, with ongoing refinement of data, processes, and targets to drive measurable improvements across all ESG dimensions.

Daniel Saxena, CFO of SFC Energy AG: “The publication of our first audited Sustainability Report, together with our early adoption of this voluntary framework, demonstrates our strong commitment to sustainability and ESG reporting. Following our vision ‘Clean Energy for generations. Anytime, anywhere.’, we are determined to lead by example, driving sustainable growth with accountability while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

The full VSME ESG Report 2024 is available at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable energy for critical infrastructure and applications beyond the grid. Focusing on resilient energy and power management solutions, the company serves high-growth markets in security, defense, infrastructure, IT and high-tech industrial equipment.

As a pioneer in fuel cell technology, SFC Energy offers innovative hybrid energy systems and high-precision power management solutions for stationary and portable applications worldwide. The company’s products are engineered to provide energy-efficient solutions, delivering optimized total cost of ownership (TCO) across its two strategic business segments as: Clean Energy and Clean Power Management.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has international subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Its international presence enables close proximity to core target markets and customers worldwide.

SFC Energy AG is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG

Madhumitha Ravikumar

Vice President ll Group ESG, Risk & Compliance

Phone +49 89 673 592 371

Email: madhumitha.ravikumar@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com



SFC Energy AG IR and press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com