EQS-News: Vonovia SE: 31% of shareholders choose scrip dividend

Bochum, 31 May 2024 – The eighth year in succession shareholders of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) had the choice between scrip dividend and cash dividend. Dividends were distributed within the subscription period in the form of new company shares for 30.93% of dividend-bearing shares, thus leaving around €227 million within the company. 8,207,927 new shares will be issued, so that the total number of Vonovia shares is set to increase to 822,852,925.

The AGM approved the distribution of a €0.90 dividend per share for the 2023 financial year (2022: €0.85) with a 97.7% majority. Shareholders thus followed the proposal of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board to continue combining dividend continuity with capital discipline.

The new shares are expected to be credited to the shareholders’ accounts on 7 June 2024, while cash dividends and any fractional amounts are expected to be paid out on 4 June 2024.

Financial calendar 2024:

01.08.2024: Half-Year Report 2024

06.11.2024: Interim Statement for the Third Quarter 2024

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe’s leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently around 543,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 70,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 83.7 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company’s successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including Dax 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,000 employees.

Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstraße 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

