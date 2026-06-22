Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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22.06.2026 19:25:56
Google and Amazon Just Launched a Full-Frontal Assault Against Nvidia
Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) rise to superstardom in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip space has been nothing short of spectacular. The company pivoted from its focus on gaming chips and adapted its graphics processing units (GPUs) to handle the rigors of AI. Nvidia's processors quickly became the gold standard, currently controlling between 85% and 92% of the data center GPU market.A market share of that magnitude would inevitably attract attention, with rivals scrambling to get their piece of the resulting windfall. There has been much ink spilled about the growing competition, but alternative AI processing options haven't made a dent in Nvidia's dominance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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