|
28.03.2024 21:07:12
Google Maps To Become Smarter With AI Tools
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is making efforts to make travel easier for users by introducing artificial intelligence tools to the Google Maps platform.
The travel platform will now provide better at-a-glance information about locations with the help of Google AI.
Google Maps usually shows different locations with reviews. Following the update, users would be able to identify any listed restaurant's food items using AI along with other details like cost, availability, and nutritional value.
Currently, the update will be available in over 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada only.
The users can use the feature by searching for a city and swiping to view a customized list of places to explore and eat.
The company's algorithms would generate recommendations including a weekly updated "Trending" list about popular places during the last few days, a "Top" list about historically important places, and a "Gems" list about the hidden gems of the place.
Google added that it would be rolling out customization tools on the Maps platform so that users can choose the order in which places appear on search. The users could also link content from social media sites.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
