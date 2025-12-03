Google Tests AI-Generated Headlines In Discover, Sparking Concerns Over Accuracy

(RTTNews) - Google is once again pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence across its services, but this time it's creating more confusion than anything else.

Users have noticed that Google Discover is trying out AI-generated headlines for news stories, swapping out original titles with ones created by machines that often miss the point entirely.

The Verge was the first to highlight this issue, showcasing a particularly glaring example. An article from Ars Technica about Valve's upcoming Steam Machine got a new headline that boldly claimed, "Steam Machine price revealed."

According to Google, this feature is just a "small UI experiment" being tested on a select group of Discover users. Spokesperson Mallory Deleon explained that they're trying out different placements for headlines and making topics easier to browse before users click on them.

But considering Google's rocky history with news publishers who have often demanded compensation for the exposure their content gets on Google this move has raised some eyebrows.

On a different note, for users who actually want more AI, Google Search is rolling out a deeper integration of its AI Mode chatbot.

Robby Stein, the VP of Product for Search, mentioned that AI Mode might soon be available on the same screen as AI Overviews, merging the two features into one cohesive experience.

Whether people are excited about it or not, it's clear that AI is only growing within Google's ecosystem.