NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.05.2026 08:00:00
Great News for Nvidia Shareholders!
Is the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble about to burst? Some people think so. And if that does happen, leading AI companies, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), may experience sharp dips. However, there are also reasons to remain bullish on AI, and Nvidia's financial update and conference call for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027, ending on April 26, highlighted this. Let's look into some reasons it is not too late to invest in Nvidia.Nvidia released its earnings update on May 20. The market was not satisfied, despite the company's revenue and earnings beat and strong second-quarter guidance. However, the chipmaker's financial results continue to show clear evidence of sustained, and even accelerating demand, for its products.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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