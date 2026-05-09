Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.05.2026 15:30:00

Has Amazon Found the Next AWS?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is currently the leader in cloud computing. The company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of its biggest drivers of operating profits, as its core e-commerce business carries notoriously low margins. AWS still has attractive long-term prospects. CEO Andy Jassy noted in a letter to shareholders that 85% of IT spend still occurs on-premises.As this spending moves to the cloud, Amazon should be one of the biggest winners. But has the tech leader found another potential growth avenue that could rival AWS? The company recently announced a new business segment, prompting investors to wonder whether that's the case. Let's look into it and decide what it could mean for investors. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazon

mehr Nachrichten