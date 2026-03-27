Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.03.2026 22:48:00
HSBC Thinks Tesla Stock Could Fall 65%. Here's Why.
While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen some big share price swings over the last year, the stock has generally been on a hot streak. The company's share price has risen roughly 37% over the last 12 months. However, some skeptics are arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) leader's valuation is on pace for a dramatic pullback.At the beginning of January, HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall published coverage on the stock that reiterated a reduce rating and a one-year price target of $131 per share. As of this writing, Tesla stock trades at roughly $373 per share. That means that the stock would fall roughly 65% if it were to hit HSBC's most recent pricing target. Here's why HSBC's lead analyst on the stock thinks that Tesla could be poised for a plunge.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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