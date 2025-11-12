Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
12.11.2025 23:00:54
If You'd Invested $100 in Amazon Stock 3 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
After Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) recent earnings report shattered expectations and sent its share price upward by double-digit percentages, it's hard to remember that just three years ago, the company was seemingly on the ropes, with a stock price that was cratering.If you'd bucked the trend and bought just $100 in Amazon stock three years ago, it would have been a market-beating move. Here's why.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Black Friday Deals Just Dropped on Amazon Singapore as New Gifting Trends Emerge (EQS Group)
|
11.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Börse New York: Dow Jones klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)