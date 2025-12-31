Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
31.12.2025 02:30:00
Intel Investors Just Got Great News for 2026
Investors in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) will look back at 2025 with satisfaction, as the chip giant finally stepped on the gas after years of underperformance.The stock has shot up 80% in 2025, with a significant chunk of its gains coming in the back half of the year thanks to a slew of favorable developments. Substantial investments by the U.S. government and SoftBank have given the company a cushion as it works on a turnaround. And Nvidia's strategic partnership and $5 billion investment in Intel's shares have further strengthened its balance sheet.Now, there is another piece of good news that could help Intel stock get off to a strong start in 2026. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
