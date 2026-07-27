Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.07.2026 22:30:00

Intel Just Secured a Huge Customer for Its Foundry Business

Computer company Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been soaring in value over the past year amid excitement and potential for its foundry business. Recently, the company signed a large customer: Fortinet, which will use Intel to develop advanced security chips. While it's not the first customer for the foundry business, it is the first named one.This is a great sign for Intel's foundry that it is winning over big-name customers such as Fortinet, which is a leader in cybersecurity solutions and services that generated nearly $7 billion in revenue last year. Does this deal make Intel, whose stock is already up 150% this year, an even better investment?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten