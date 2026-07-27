Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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27.07.2026 22:30:00
Intel Just Secured a Huge Customer for Its Foundry Business
Computer company Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been soaring in value over the past year amid excitement and potential for its foundry business. Recently, the company signed a large customer: Fortinet, which will use Intel to develop advanced security chips. While it's not the first customer for the foundry business, it is the first named one.This is a great sign for Intel's foundry that it is winning over big-name customers such as Fortinet, which is a leader in cybersecurity solutions and services that generated nearly $7 billion in revenue last year. Does this deal make Intel, whose stock is already up 150% this year, an even better investment?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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