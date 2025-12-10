Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
10.12.2025 22:43:00
Intel Stock Is on Track for Its Best Year Since 1996. Can Its Rally Continue Next Year?
After a disastrous year in 2024 when shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) crashed by more than 60%, you probably wouldn't have expected such a sharp turnaround in its fortunes this year. But that's exactly what has happened. As of Dec. 5, Intel's year-to-date gain was 107%, putting it on track for one of its best years in decades.These types of gains aren't typical for Intel; the company hasn't been much of a growth stock in recent years. While it remains a big name in tech, its market cap is around $190 billion, which puts it well behind the biggest names in the sector. The big question, however, is whether that valuation is too high for the business, or if Intel could be due for even greater gains next year, and if it can build on its impressive rally. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!


