Intel To Make Custom AI Chip For Amazon Web Services

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp. (INTC) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com (AMZN), announced a major co-investment in custom chip designs. This multi-year, multi-billion-dollar framework includes both products and wafers from Intel.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Intel will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS on Intel 18A, the company's most advanced process node. Intel will also produce a custom Xeon 6 chip on Intel 3, building on the existing partnership under which Intel produces Xeon Scalable processors for AWS.

Intel and AWS are reaffirming their dedication to boosting semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. and fostering a dynamic AI ecosystem in Ohio.

Intel said it continues to be committed to the New Albany area and its plans to build leading edge semiconductor manufacturing. AWS is planning to invest $7.8 billion to expand its data center operations in Central Ohio, in addition to the $10.3 billion it has invested in the state of Ohio since 2015.

Intel noted that the company and AWS also intend to explore the potential for further designs to be produced by Intel based on Intel 18A and future process nodes including Intel 18AP and Intel 14A, which is expected to be produced in Intel's Ohio facilities, as well as the migration of existing Intel designs to these platforms.

In a Separate press release, Intel said that the Biden-Harris Administration has granted the company up to $3 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act for the Secure Enclave program, which aims to enhance the trusted manufacturing of cutting-edge semiconductors for the U.S. government.

Today's announcement highlights the ongoing advancements of Intel Foundry, which integrates all the necessary components for designing and manufacturing cutting-edge chips, Intel said.

Intel Foundry is on track to achieve a historic pace of innovation, with its most advanced technology, Intel 18A, scheduled for production in 2025. The company is making significant strides in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development across its facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.

