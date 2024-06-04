Intel Unveils New Lunar Lake Chips: Verge

(RTTNews) - At the Computex 2024 event, Intel Corp. (INTC) introduced its highly anticipated "Lunar Lake" generation of chips, signaling a significant leap forward in the realm of computing technology.

Touted as a game-changer for future Windows laptops, these cutting-edge x86-based chips are poised to revolutionize the user experience with their focus on enhanced battery life and remarkable AI capabilities, according to the Verge.

One of the most compelling aspects of the "Lunar Lake" chips is their incorporation of 16 or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory directly into the package. This innovative design choice is expected to slash data movement power consumption by an impressive 40%, thereby contributing to a more energy-efficient and sustainable computing ecosystem.

Furthermore, the architecture of the "Lunar Lake" chips is optimized for exceptional performance, boasting four power cores and four efficiency cores. In terms of multimedia support, "Lunar Lake" comes equipped with native H.266 VVC video support, offering a substantial 10% reduction in file size compared to AV1 without compromising on quality.

The "Lunar Lake" chips, are marked by the introduction of a new Partner Security Engine akin to Microsoft Pluton. This sophisticated feature dynamically adjusts RAM speed to mitigate Wi-Fi interference, thus fortifying the chips against potential security vulnerabilities while optimizing performance.

One notable performance benchmark highlighted by Intel is the 35% reduction in power consumption for Microsoft Teams when running on "Lunar Lake," emphasizing the tangible benefits of these advancements in real-world usage scenarios.

Additionally, a key departure from previous chip designs is the integration of RAM within the chip itself, echoing the approach adopted by industry giants such as Apple and Qualcomm in their Arm-based chips.

Looking ahead, the "Lunar Lake" chips are slated for release in the third quarter of 2024, with plans in place for their integration into a diverse array of over 80 PCs from 20 different companies.