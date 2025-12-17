Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
17.12.2025 11:30:00
Is Alphabet a Top Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy for 2026?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been one of the best big tech stocks to own in 2025. Its stock has risen 65% so far in 2025, outperforming nearly all of its big tech peers, like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and even Nvidia. However, after a great 2025, some investors may be a bit more concerned about what 2026 will hold. After all, it isn't easy to follow up a strong year with another.If you look into the reasons why Alphabet's stock had a great 2025, it's clear that it frees the stock up to have another strong 2026, although it will be difficult to be as impressive as 2025 was. I think this makes Alphabet a great buy heading into 2026, and I'd expect Alphabet to emerge as the second-largest company in the world, behind Nvidia.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
