NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.05.2026 11:02:00
Is Amazon Starting an Nvidia-Style Run?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has rocketed higher since the earlier days of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, surging a mind-boggling 1,500% over the past five years. This is for a very logical reason. The company has built an AI chip empire, offering the most powerful compute to drive the development and use of AI. And this has translated into record-level earnings quarter after quarter.Nvidia continues to gain, rising about 25% so far this year. But it's not the only company on track to win in the current and upcoming stages of the AI boom. Another tech company -- one that's also leading in the AI space -- has seen its shares gather momentum in recent months, too.I'm talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has climbed more than 30% since the end of March. Is Amazon starting an Nvidia-style run? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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