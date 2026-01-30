Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 04:05:00

Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Stock as Its Backlog Soars?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just reported fiscal second-quarter results, and the software and cloud giant offered one especially telling signal about demand for its commercial products, largely driven by a growing appetite for AI (artificial intelligence)-capable cloud computing: the software giant's commercial remaining performance obligations soared to $625 billion.The more than doubling of this figure year over year is reassuring for investors. Microsoft is spending heavily to expand compute capacity for AI and cloud workloads, so a healthy pipeline of contracted demand is a key part of the story. But does a soaring backlog like this really reflect how Microsoft's revenue can inflect over time? Or is it possible that the company sees very little acceleration in its business, despite a surge in commercial remaining performance obligations (RPO)?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 21 310,00 -12,01% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 362,05 0,14% Microsoft Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:52 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13:46 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
13:02 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen