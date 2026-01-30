Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.01.2026 04:05:00
Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Stock as Its Backlog Soars?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just reported fiscal second-quarter results, and the software and cloud giant offered one especially telling signal about demand for its commercial products, largely driven by a growing appetite for AI (artificial intelligence)-capable cloud computing: the software giant's commercial remaining performance obligations soared to $625 billion.The more than doubling of this figure year over year is reassuring for investors. Microsoft is spending heavily to expand compute capacity for AI and cloud workloads, so a healthy pipeline of contracted demand is a key part of the story. But does a soaring backlog like this really reflect how Microsoft's revenue can inflect over time? Or is it possible that the company sees very little acceleration in its business, despite a surge in commercial remaining performance obligations (RPO)?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|21 310,00
|-12,01%
|Microsoft Corp.
|362,05
|0,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.