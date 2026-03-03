NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
03.03.2026 12:10:00
Is Nvidia a No-Brainer Buy Right Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hasn't generally been known as a dirt cheap stock. Investors have rushed to get in on this artificial intelligence (AI) leader over the past several years, and that's pushed valuation higher. The company has established itself as the dominant AI chip company, so investors expect this player to benefit as the high-growth AI story unfolds.And Nvidia has benefited from AI since the technology's earliest days, as a matter of fact. Customers love the company's powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), or AI chips, as well as the portfolio of related products that help them get the AI job done.Nvidia stock has soared over time thanks to this leadership, but in recent months, investors have hesitated to get in on AI stocks. And this has dragged down Nvidia stock -- and its valuation. Is Nvidia a no-brainer buy right now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
