NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
19.01.2026 20:11:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
As Wall Street's next earnings season approaches, investors will, of course, have their eyes on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which will report on Feb. 25. Not only does it have the world's largest market cap, but it is also leading the way in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Nvidia stock is now up by nearly 1,500% from the cyclical low it hit in the fall of 2022. After that remarkable rise, should investors continue to buy, or would they be better off putting their money to work in other stocks?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
