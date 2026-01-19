NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.01.2026 20:11:00

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

As Wall Street's next earnings season approaches, investors will, of course, have their eyes on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which will report on Feb. 25. Not only does it have the world's largest market cap, but it is also leading the way in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Nvidia stock is now up by nearly 1,500% from the cyclical low it hit in the fall of 2022. After that remarkable rise, should investors continue to buy, or would they be better off putting their money to work in other stocks?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten