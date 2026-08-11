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WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060

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11.08.2026 17:16:03

Is Rule Breaker ASML the Snap Cola King Right Now?

Of the 3,000-plus companies we monitor in The Motley Fool's Rule Breakers Primary database, exactly one tops the list with an overall Superscore of 99. It isn't a household name – it's ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), the quiet Dutch firm that builds the machines that make the world's most advanced computer chips.It's also a textbook “Snap Cola” company – the concept David Gardner unpacks in Rule Breaker Investing, and one ASML is earning right now. So what is a Snap Cola, and how do you spot the next one? Let's get into it.It's David's name for the single most important trait he looks for in a stock – Rule Breaker Trait #1: a top dog and first-mover in an important, emerging industry. The mnemonic is deliberately silly, because silly sticks. And it bundles two tests every true Rule Breaker must pass.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs 1 585,00 1,93% ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
ASML NV 1 585,20 1,76% ASML NV
Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 4,75 -0,11% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

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