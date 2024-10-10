Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnut Oct. 10 Through 14 As It Expands To McDonald's

(RTTNews) - Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) announced Thursday that it is giving free doughnuts to all McDonald's lovers as part of its first phase of expansion to local McDonald's restaurants.

Starting October 15, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will arrive at Chicago-area McDonald's restaurants. The company aims for a phased rollout to McDonald's locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

To celebrate this, the company is giving FREE Original Glazed doughnut from October 10 through 14 to everyone who shows a McDonald's receipt at Krispy Kreme shops across the United States.

The doughnut will be limited to one per guest, who shows a McDonald's paper or digital receipt dated between October 10 and 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

In the participating McDonald's restaurants in Chicago, Krispy Kreme will deliver, fresh every day, three of its most popular doughnuts all day while supplies last.

These include the iconic Original Glazed, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme said it expects to serve fresh doughnuts daily in more than 1,000 McDonald's restaurants by the end of this year. Further, it plans to serve a total of 12,000 McDonald's restaurants by the end of 2026.

Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme President and CEO, said, "The top request we receive from consumers is for more access to our delicious, fresh doughnuts. Having Krispy Kreme doughnuts under the Golden Arches is golden for our fans and we're excited to celebrate by giving our guests who also visit a McDonald's a free Original Glazed doughnut."