Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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21.07.2026 12:30:26
Luxair Orders Two Boeing 737-10 Aircraft
(RTTNews) - Aerospace manufacturer The Boeing Company (BA) said Tuesday that Luxair, Luxembourg's national airline, has converted two options for Boeing 737-10 aircraft into firm orders and secured options for two additional 737-10s.
The agreement expands Luxair's Boeing 737 fleet to 12 aircraft, including eight 737-8s and four 737-10s.
Boeing said the new 737-8 and 737-10 models use 20% less fuel and produce 20% lower emissions than the aircraft they replace.
In pre-market trading, Boeing shares were up nearly 1% after closing at $209.48 on Monday.
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