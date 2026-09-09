Orsted Aktie

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WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

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09.09.2026 10:12:14

Major shareholder announcement

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Major shareholder announcement

09-Sep-2026 / 10:12 CET/CEST

9.9.2026 10:12:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and the Danish Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 October 2017 on major shareholders, Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) has today been notified by Andel A.m.b.a. (Andel), CVR no. 68 51 52 11, Hovedgaden 36, 4520 Svinninge, Denmark, that Andel, which has so far owned 5 % of Ørsted’s share capital and voting rights, on 9 September 2026 sold 22,800,000 shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total nominal amount of DKK 228,000,000 in Ørsted).

Following completion and settlement of the share sale on 11 September 2026 Andel will hold a total of 43,392,007 shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total nominal amount of DKK 433,920,070 in Ørsted), corresponding to 3.28 % of the share capital and voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Rikke Dahl
+45 99 55 95 52
globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com


About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11 GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 442805
EQS News ID: 2396632

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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