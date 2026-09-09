Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
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09.09.2026 10:12:14
Major shareholder announcement
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
9.9.2026 10:12:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and the Danish Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 October 2017 on major shareholders, Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) has today been notified by Andel A.m.b.a. (Andel), CVR no. 68 51 52 11, Hovedgaden 36, 4520 Svinninge, Denmark, that Andel, which has so far owned 5 % of Ørsted’s share capital and voting rights, on 9 September 2026 sold 22,800,000 shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total nominal amount of DKK 228,000,000 in Ørsted).
Following completion and settlement of the share sale on 11 September 2026 Andel will hold a total of 43,392,007 shares, with a nominal value of DKK 10 each (corresponding to a total nominal amount of DKK 433,920,070 in Ørsted), corresponding to 3.28 % of the share capital and voting rights.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|442805
|EQS News ID:
|2396632
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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