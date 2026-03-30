Orsted Aktie

20,43EUR 1,50EUR 7,92%
Orsted für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928

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30.03.2026 14:51:56

Orsted Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Orsted von 155 auf 180 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Aktien von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft. Das politische Risiko für US-Windkraftprojekte auf See nehme ab, schrieb Peter Bisztyga am Montag. Auch das stärkere Geschäft in Europa spreche für die Dänen. Generell sei das Thema Windkraft auf See ein Nutznießer des Iran-Kriegs und dem Streben nach Unabhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen. Die Bewertung der Orsted-Aktien hält Bisztyga für attraktiv./ag/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Orsted Buy
Unternehmen:
Orsted 		Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
180,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
20,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
142,95 DKK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Peter Bisztyga 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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