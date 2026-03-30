NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Orsted von 155 auf 180 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Aktien von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft. Das politische Risiko für US-Windkraftprojekte auf See nehme ab, schrieb Peter Bisztyga am Montag. Auch das stärkere Geschäft in Europa spreche für die Dänen. Generell sei das Thema Windkraft auf See ein Nutznießer des Iran-Kriegs und dem Streben nach Unabhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen. Die Bewertung der Orsted-Aktien hält Bisztyga für attraktiv./ag/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:00 / EDT



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