Orsted Aktie
|20,43EUR
|1,50EUR
|7,92%
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
Orsted Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Orsted von 155 auf 180 dänische Kronen angehoben und die Aktien von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft. Das politische Risiko für US-Windkraftprojekte auf See nehme ab, schrieb Peter Bisztyga am Montag. Auch das stärkere Geschäft in Europa spreche für die Dänen. Generell sei das Thema Windkraft auf See ein Nutznießer des Iran-Kriegs und dem Streben nach Unabhängigkeit von fossilen Brennstoffen. Die Bewertung der Orsted-Aktien hält Bisztyga für attraktiv./ag/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 00:00 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Orsted Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Orsted
|
Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|
Kursziel:
180,00 DKK
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
20,60 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
142,95 DKK
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Peter Bisztyga
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Orsted
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17.03.26
|Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
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17.03.26
|Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Notification of managers’ transactions (EQS Group)
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06.02.26
|A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance (EQS Group)
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05.02.26
|Ausblick: Orsted legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Ørsted signs agreement with CIP to divest its European onshore business, finalising divestment programme as planned (EQS Group)
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02.02.26
|US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Sunrise Wind construction to resume (EQS Group)
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02.02.26
|New employee-elected board member (EQS Group)