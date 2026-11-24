Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
24.11.2026 22:03:28
Microsoft Declares 'Code Red' After Historic Microsoft 365 Outage
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched an internal "Code Red" initiative to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service disruptions following a 24-hour outage that affected its Microsoft 365 products earlier this month.
The move follows the November 12-13 incident, which exposed weaknesses in the company's engineering systems and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by Reuters.
Millions of people were affected after the massive outage disrupted several Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Microsoft had clarified that it was due to an unexpected failure that left several servers unavailable and placed additional strain on the remaining operational infrastructure, disrupting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.
Popular platforms, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, SharePoint and OneDrive, were among the services affected, triggering widespread frustration among employees, businesses, and organizations.
The outage disrupted Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services, affecting governments, businesses and airlines across several countries.
Jason Henderson, president of M365 Core, described the incident as the most customer-impacting event in Exchange Online's history, saying an unprecedented number of customers had been left without email for an extended period.
In a separate memo, corporate vice president Amanda Silver said engineers struggled to coordinate their response amid fragmented diagnostic systems.
As part of the Code Red initiative, Microsoft has outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms.
The company aims to resolve future worldwide incidents within one hour and plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers analyze system health data more quickly.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|452,10
|0,07%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex gab am Dienstag deutlich ab. Der DAX verlor unterdessen ebenfalls klar. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.