Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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12.10.2026 02:23:03
Microsoft Needs Azure to Keep Growing Faster Than 40% When It Reports on Oct. 28
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is back near where it was a year ago. Shares trade around $533 as I write, less than 2% below the record close of $542.07 the stock set on Oct. 28, 2025.
In between, the tech giant's stock shed more than a third of its value, bottoming near $353 in late June. The largest leg of the rebound came after Microsoft's July earnings report, which showed revenue from Azure, the company's cloud computing platform, rising 43% year over year. For the full fiscal year, Azure revenue crossed $100 billion for the first time.
Microsoft reports again on Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- exactly a year after that record close. And I think the stock needs one thing above all from that report. Azure has to keep growing comfortably faster than 40%.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|477,70
|2,46%
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