Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.05.2026 23:39:44
Microsoft Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have had a difficult year so far. Even after staging a recovery from late-March lows, the stock is still down about 15% year to date as of this writing -- meaningfully lagging the broader market. The slump comes despite a fiscal third-quarter report that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines. So why aren't investors rushing back in?A closer look at the latest quarter suggests the market may be looking past the headline numbers and sizing up a more nuanced picture in the software giant's cloud computing business and commercial backlog -- particularly as cloud rivals Alphabet and Amazon deliver a notably different story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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