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09.11.2026 17:24:37

NHTSA Opens Probe Into Effectiveness Of Waymo School Bus Recall

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a recall query to assess the effectiveness of a software remedy issued by Waymo, the autonomous driving subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), after reports of its self-driving vehicles passing stopped school buses.

The agency's Office of Defects Investigation identified numerous incidents involving Waymo's fifth-generation automated driving system, including cases in which vehicles passed school buses with flashing red lights or extended stop arms.

Waymo filed recall 25E084 on December 10, 2025, addressing a software issue that could cause vehicles to fail to stop. The company reported completing the software update for all 2,895 affected vehicles by November 17, 2025. However, NHTSA said most reported incidents occurred after the remedy was completed.

The new investigation will examine whether the recall remedy was adequate and determine the causes of the reported post-repair incidents.

GOOG is currently trading at $291.50, up $7.57 or 2.67 percent on the Nasdaq.

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