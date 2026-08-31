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31.08.2026 14:52:04

NVIDIA And MediaTek To Expand Collaboration On Next-Gen AI Computing Platforms

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor companies NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Taiwan's MediaTek, Inc. announced Monday an expansion of their longstanding collaboration to build the next generations of AI computing platforms, spanning AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive.

As part of the expanded collaboration, MediaTek will adopt the NVIDIA NVLink Fusion platform to provide hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers with a prevalidated path to develop custom XPUs and bring them into NVIDIA NVLink-connected, rack-scale AI factories.

The companies combine NVIDIA's accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software platforms with MediaTek's leadership in custom silicon, high-performance computing, power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) design, advanced packaging, interconnects and connectivity.

NVIDIA has also invested $3.5 billion in convertible bonds issued by MediaTek.

Meanwhile, the companies will continue to collaborate on multiple generations of NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Spark PC chips, powering consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, which integrate NVIDIA GPUs with MediaTek SoCs.

They will also continue developing platforms for AI-powered, software-defined vehicles in the era of physical AI.

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