Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) both make chips that are essential to the continued AI build-out, but their chips couldn't be more different. Nvidia makes advanced logic chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) used for training and inference of large language models. Micron makes memory chips, and demand for its high-bandwidth chips has soared, as the ability to quickly access large volumes of data for training and inference has become a bottleneck in the continued development of AI.

While Micron prints its chips itself, Nvidia contracts chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, there's one company neither could produce its chips without: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The company supplies manufacturers such as Micron and Nvidia's partner, TSMC, with a wide range of wafer fabrication equipment.

The company is growing quickly, but the market may still underappreciate the opportunity ahead for the business, and the stock could soar from here.

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