NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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20.11.2026 14:00:02
Nvidia and Micron Can't Make AI Chips Without This Growth Stock. Here's Why It Could Soar.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) both make chips that are essential to the continued AI build-out, but their chips couldn't be more different. Nvidia makes advanced logic chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) used for training and inference of large language models. Micron makes memory chips, and demand for its high-bandwidth chips has soared, as the ability to quickly access large volumes of data for training and inference has become a bottleneck in the continued development of AI.
While Micron prints its chips itself, Nvidia contracts chip manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, there's one company neither could produce its chips without: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The company supplies manufacturers such as Micron and Nvidia's partner, TSMC, with a wide range of wafer fabrication equipment.
The company is growing quickly, but the market may still underappreciate the opportunity ahead for the business, and the stock could soar from here.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
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